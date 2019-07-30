Speech to Text for Democratic debate: what issues do you care about?

now.//// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight á kimt news 3 is your hub for everything campaign 20á20. wrapping up just moments ago á these 10 candidates took the stage in detroit to tell americans why they should represent the democratic party in next year's election. here are the candidates: elizabeth warren á bernie sanders á amy klobuchar á mayor pete buttigeg (boootyájudge) and tim ryan. they were joined by marianne williamson á beto oárourke á john hickenlooper á john delaney á and steve bullock. some of the issues covered tonight include healthcare á climate change á and gun violence. but are those the ones people in our area want to hear about? kimt news 3's isabella basco took to the med city streets to find out á and joins us live with what she's learned á isabella? katie and george... when i talked to people in downtown rochester... they didn't hold back when it came to sharing opinions about a variety of topics á ranging from immigration to gun control á and even the economy. and constituents say it's (these subjects will determine who they vote for on the 2020 ballot. xxx as 10 democratic presidential hopefuls took the stage in detroit. i asked voters what they think the candidates should be talking about. "i just don't believe the democrats are being realistic about the green new deal and i'm on the other side of the fence i guess when it comes to abortion." "i'm really interested in some form of gun control." "immigration impacts who we are and what we are based on as a country." and though early polling shows president trump trailing some of the front running democrats in head to head matchupsááá the president's base remains strongly supportive. "i just like most of his policies, some of the things he says, he could be quiet more often, maybe but what he's doing is good." and the presidential critics are every bit as entrenched. "i think he has a natural affinity with dictators. there's a possibility he would like to be in control of both the congress and the juidiciary." "personally i think president trump is so jealous of president obama and all of his accomplishmen ts. he's trying to undo everything he did purely because of that jealous." one thing is certain on this debate nightááá these voters are entirely engaged. "i think they need to focus on what they can do to help the american people instead of just trying to get rid of trump." "i'm going to support whoever can beat trump. i'm very very fond the rest of the candidates will take the stage for a debate tomorrow. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella... and kimt news 3 will continue to be your campaign 2020 hub. in fact á next week á i will be speaking to a variety of candidates at the 20á19 iowa democratic wing ding. it's all happening next friday at the surf ballroom in clear lake. among the candidates speaking are elizabeth warren á cory booker á and beto oárourke. it kicks off at 5 oáclock á on friday august 9th. i'll be there to bring you the latest from the campaign trail.///