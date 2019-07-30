Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic ranked #1

the med city gets thousands of visitors from all over the world. many come for treatment at mayo clinic. that's why the "uás news and world report" is ranking the hospital as nubmer one. one person who travels to the medácity for treatment is eldean wendt (eládin went). he says no other facility cares about their patients like mayo. the hospital ranked first in five different specialties including diabetes