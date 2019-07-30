Speech to Text for Hands Free Law Thursday

in less than 48 hours á handling your phone while behind the wheel will be against the law here in minnesota. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us about a final push to get the word out about the new handsáfree law. annalise? katie á george á i'm here at watson field for safe city nights. local law enforcement are presenting about the hands free driving law tonight. and earlier today á governor tim walz was in town to spread the word. "this legislation came about out of tragedies and the selfless service of families who out of incredible grief, chose to make sure that this law was put in place to reduce the chance of it happening to another family and as the father of an 18 year old, i can't tell you how grateful i am for them." governor walz spoke in rochester today about the hands free legislation kicking in on thursday... one the state government and local law enforcement believes will help save lives. "driving environment can change in an instant. we want our roadways, our users of our roadways to stay safe, stay alive, and arrive at their destination safely." the new law's goal is to keep driver's hands off of their phones and focus on the road. one second i'm getting a call over my bluetooth "what are some things that we can still do? you can go out and get the auxiliary cable. you can figure out how to bluetooth or pair your phone to your vehicle. you should be doing that now if you haven't figured it out already. it makes things so much easier." local law enforcement and the state believe they've been preparing minnesotans for thursday... and now putting phones away to drive needs to become a normal part of hitting the road. "it is a culture change and i think with this education piece, dps backing this, and local enforcement we've really gotten the word out there so at this point, people should already be practicing the hands free." "this just needs to become second nature" nat: call ended. are drivers ready to go handsáfree? i talked to tim cavanaugh as he passed through the marion rest area. he says he already uses hands free technology á so he's prepared for the new law. he hopes others will get on board as well. that's one of my pet peeves when i see all the people do the headbobbing is what i call it, where they're looking down and they're distracted. hopefully that will prevent future crashes and everything katie á george á minnesota will be the 16th state with this kind of legislation. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. drivers coming into minnesota who are not aware of the law will be alerted by minnesota's electronic road signs.