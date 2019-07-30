Speech to Text for Capital One data breach

it is one of the biggest data breaches in history..a hacker got access to millions of capital one customer accounts and credit card applications. the hacker... paige thompson accessed credit card applications as far back as 2005 á impacting millions in both the uás and canada. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a look at cyber privacy. live katie and george... our whole lives are interconnecte d to the tech devices that we use. and with this breach (close laptop screen)... this means we need to be more careful than ever with protecting any information we put online. "i don't think it's really possible in this day and age to be 100 percent protected." robert mareck is addressing every american's concerns after the capital one data breach. there are always precautions people can take to protect themselves á according to computer and phone repair technician nathan evans. "the most important thing a person can do with their mobile device is ensure you are not using public wifi for important stuff." while ensuring your privacy might take more work and time out of your day, evans says á it's essential to ensuring you and your information are safe. "i have clients that come in here every day who have a waterádamaged phone who say everything is on this and i need it back. in some cases, we can help. in some cases, we evans also says it's important to be aware of what accounts you have online: get rid of things you don't use anymore and make sure to keep your phone and apps upátoádate. thank you isabella. if you receive emails asking for password or account credentials... verify them with the company prior to replying with private information.