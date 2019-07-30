Clear

Capital One data breach

How to keep your data safe.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Capital One data breach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it is one of the biggest data breaches in history..a hacker got access to millions of capital one customer accounts and credit card applications. the hacker... paige thompson accessed credit card applications as far back as 2005 á impacting millions in both the uás and canada. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a look at cyber privacy. live katie and george... our whole lives are interconnecte d to the tech devices that we use. and with this breach (close laptop screen)... this means we need to be more careful than ever with protecting any information we put online. "i don't think it's really possible in this day and age to be 100 percent protected." robert mareck is addressing every american's concerns after the capital one data breach. there are always precautions people can take to protect themselves á according to computer and phone repair technician nathan evans. "the most important thing a person can do with their mobile device is ensure you are not using public wifi for important stuff." while ensuring your privacy might take more work and time out of your day, evans says á it's essential to ensuring you and your information are safe. "i have clients that come in here every day who have a waterádamaged phone who say everything is on this and i need it back. in some cases, we can help. in some cases, we evans also says it's important to be aware of what accounts you have online: get rid of things you don't use anymore and make sure to keep your phone and apps upátoádate. thank you isabella. if you receive emails asking for password or account credentials... verify them with the company prior to replying with private information.
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic ranked #1

Image

Hands Free Law Thursday

Image

Capital One data breach

Image

Hagedorn Stops in Austin

Image

Building Public Trust in Law Enforcement

Image

Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

Image

Cookies For First Responders

Image

Cleanup in Austin

Image

MAYO CLINIC RANKED NATION'S BEST HOSPITAL - AGAIN

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Community Events