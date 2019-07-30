Speech to Text for Hagedorn Stops in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota voters are getting the chance to talk to one of their congressmen. take a look... today in austin... uás representative jim hagedorn spoke to a full room of community members about a variety of topics including transportatio n á agriculture á and trade. charles mills was one of two dozen people that attended the town hall meeting. the veteran was the first one out the gate with a quesition for the congressman. he asked hagedorn about his thoughts on hidden items on medical bills. xxx "congressman hagedorn assured me there is progress be made on that and there is a bill now being proposed ad should be voted on. that if you recieve one of these suprise bills that you could take it to a board and appeal it." mills says he is satisified with the answer that was given to