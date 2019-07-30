Speech to Text for Building Public Trust in Law Enforcement

wants to know what is most important to people in the community to build trust. i'm here at the north rochester police station where officers spoke about what they're doing to build stronger relationships. xxx former ramsey county sheriff matt bostrom is leading the charge in efforts to build public trust in law enforcement. sot: throw the net out lets try to listen to what some of the things are that the community is most interested in and saying when a trooper does this they're really easy to trust. vo:officers, troopers and deputies all taking notes on what they can do to improve relations with the people they serve. reporter: inside the room was only law enforcement so i'm packing up my camera and talking to people in the community vo:i spoke to aliz zghaib who says officers should be more empathetic. sot: maybe more friendly with people and don't make them afraid to report something. vo:in the medá city... police chief jim franklin says his officers are working hard to build the trust of the community. sot: engaging the public at the highest level possible to build that bank of public trust through our safe city night iniaitives through our lights on campaign iniaitives. vo:tina liebling attended the session. she thinks addressing internal biases is a key step. sot: the ability to organizers with the dápás says that they will come back to rochester if the demand for another listening session is high. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox káiámát news three. thank you jeremiah. the next stop on the listening tour is burnsville.