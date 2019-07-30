Speech to Text for Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

today i spoke to minnesota office of traffic safety director about the handsáfree law. i asked him why (this law will be easier to enforce than previous measures aimed to crack down on distracted driving.xxx there's no longer going to be the conversation at roadside á what you were doing on that phone. the mere fact that it was in your hand is the violation and that's all the officer has to see and that's all the officer has to prove. he also tells me á don't wait until thursday to put the phone down while you're behind the wheel. do it now á to kick the dangerous habit sooner á and to make sure you're ready when the law takes effect. he also suggests talking to your loved ones á family and friends á about the law to make sure every body is