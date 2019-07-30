Clear

Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

The hands free law goes into effect Thursday. Traffic Safety Director, Mike Hanson says your phone cannot even be in your hand while driving.The only way to talk on the phone while driving is by using a hands free device.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today i spoke to minnesota office of traffic safety director about the handsáfree law. i asked him why (this law will be easier to enforce than previous measures aimed to crack down on distracted driving.xxx there's no longer going to be the conversation at roadside á what you were doing on that phone. the mere fact that it was in your hand is the violation and that's all the officer has to see and that's all the officer has to prove. he also tells me á don't wait until thursday to put the phone down while you're behind the wheel. do it now á to kick the dangerous habit sooner á and to make sure you're ready when the law takes effect. he also suggests talking to your loved ones á family and friends á about the law to make sure every body is
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic ranked #1

Image

Hands Free Law Thursday

Image

Capital One data breach

Image

Hagedorn Stops in Austin

Image

Building Public Trust in Law Enforcement

Image

Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

Image

Cookies For First Responders

Image

Cleanup in Austin

Image

MAYO CLINIC RANKED NATION'S BEST HOSPITAL - AGAIN

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Community Events