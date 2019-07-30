Clear
Cookies For First Responders

Law enforcement in Austin took a break from fighting crime to have cookies with an aspiring police officer. 10- year- old Sophina Lindquist from st. cloud has a love for first responders. Today, she stopped by the Austin Police Department to hand out cookies.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Cookies For First Responders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

took a break from fighting crime to have cookies with an aspiring police officer. 10á yeará old sophina lindquist from st. cloud has a love for first responders. so much so that she and her family have visited thousands of them across the u.s. today, she stopped by the austin state police to hand out cookies, give them hugs and prayers. which just warmed this officer's heart. //// cg: dave dyke/ austin police department ( 16 seconds) " she prays for first responders every night when she goes to bed not just police not just fire but all the first responders. dont you? yeah lots
