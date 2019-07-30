Speech to Text for Cleanup in Austin

keeping our local streams á parks á and roads clean is an important part of keeping our communities healthy and safe. now á volunteers in austin have a new resource to help them pick up trash. kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains.xxx look live: if you ever notice trash in your neighborhood and wanted to pick it up but left it there because you noticed it was gross. well you can now check out these litter grabber from the austin public library and pick up trash from everywhere. breanna nelson has two little ones. she says her kids love the outdoors but when she takes them to the park her concern is sharp objects and icky trash. cg: breanna nelson "i have a little one that could potential put garage in his mouth and another one that doesnt like to wear shoes." cg: volunteer cleanup/austin, mn this busy mom says it's definitely leaves her with one less thing to worry about. "thats a great idea. i thought about picking up the trash too but ii got two little ones running in opposite directions. look live: these little grabber have a great grip and i was able to pick up a couple pieces of trash from here at the library. 20 of these little grabber were purchased which totaled $400 . reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. /// there are three locations that you can check out one of the litter grabbers from... the austin public library á the jay c hormel nature center and the cedar river watershed district./// still to come