Speech to Text for Water safety after recent drownings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a reminder that our favorite lakes and rivers can quickly turn dangerous. 3 people have drowned in minnesota waters in the past two weeks... with another 11 year old drowning victim in blue earth county just found yesterday. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked to some of the people who participated in the searches and has what they have to say about all the recent accidents. tyler and arielle, one of those drowning victims was andrew nevenheim, whose body was found here at silver lake after he may have fallen into the zumbro river. with summer still in full swing, and wet weather making for highwer water levels... i talked to authorities about extra ways to stay safe. two people have drowned in area waters in just two weeks... with another one in minneapolis and an 11 year old drowning victim found on monday in blue earth county. one of the victims was terry woeltge... who fell into lake pepin last thursday. it's a huge body of water with the river running through it. it's something wabasha county sheriff's office's chief deputy jim warren has only seen a couple of times in his 20 years serving. the first thing that came through my mind was, not again. it's never fun to hear that kind of stuff. john vanávleet was sailing on the water, when woeltge fell in. and the wind just built and built and built and it was quite rough even though it was a nice day and the sun was shining. as i got closer, there were some boats that were trying to douse their sails and deal with the wind, and this boat was one of it. it was clear that somebody was in distress and it was just heartbreaking. the four incidents serve as a sad reminder of just how dangerous water can be. according to the minnesota department of natural resources from the start of 20á19 to the beginning of july... there have been 14 boating thanks annalisa. and that 11 year old who was found yesterday went missing on saturday. authorities say the child was swimming in a river with other kids when he is believed to have been pulled in by deeper current. he was found about a mile down the river from where he was last year.