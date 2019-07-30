Clear

Tracking Another Nice Tuesday

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

it's xx:xx on this (tuesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... sunny skies return today alongside cooler temps with highs reaching into the middle 70s and sticking well below the seasonal norm. we'll be a bit cooler this tuesday thanks to advancing high pressure bringing in cooler and drier canadian air. this will also be keeping us pleasantly sunny with very few clouds (if any) to obstruct the rays through the day. winds will remain calm coming into the evening making for a great tuesday overall! guess what? we get a near repeat on wednesday, the only difference will be the rising temperatures. although we're still on track to remain below the seasonal norm for wednesday, highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies sound great to me! sunshine will beam through the rest of the week with our next chance for rain, and a very small one at that, returns friday night
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
