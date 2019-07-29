Speech to Text for What's up with all of the rattlesnakes?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was the late ross perot who saidááá if you see a snakeááá just kill itááá don't appoint a committee on snakes. when it comes to rattlers, though, that's not an option, and we've got a slew of snakes in minnesota's bluffs. nowáthe minnesota department of natural resources is doing its part to educate the community on the venemous reptiles. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now, brooke... what's the deal?//// katie, george, of the 17 snake species that live in minnesota... only two are venemous. that's the timber rattlesnake and the eastern massasauga, and though these may be scary to stuble upon, the minnesota department of natural resources is asking that you let them be. xxx "if you live in an area and you encounter a venemous animal, it can be concerning to people." when the temperatures outside rose, and we all jumed into pools... timber rattlesnakes came out of their dwellings to cool off too. "snakes were coming down out of the bluffs and moving down into more open and cool areas and those happen to be where people live." there has been an uptick in sightings of these rattlers... specifically in the neighborhoods around the bluffs. "you'll see a snake on the street or wherever." but what do you do if you hear one of these snakes? (rattling( "stop where you are try and locate it if you cant see it try to pinpoint where the noise is coming from and then if you cant see it more than likely if theres nothing around you very close within 5 to 6 feet, you're a safe distance away." the timber rattlesnake is a threatened species in minnesota... so it is illegal to kill them (unless you feel like your life is in danger... instead of killing them, you're asked to call dispatch and report the slithery serpent "it's to preserve and protect rattlesnakes." but the best thing to do would be to slowly back away from the snake and let it go on its way, becuase if it is moved from its home, it will try to get back and could be killed on its journey. and don't worry, these guys will be headed back for the bluffs by septemberá but in the mean time, you're more likely to be bitten by your fury best friend than a rattling reptile. "spider bites, dog bites, just if you are bitten by a snake, do not try to suck the venom out with your mouth, or apply any ice. call 911 and note the time of the bite. and if you have a pen, outline the swolen area of the bite to help the medical professionals out./// thank you brooke. and these rattlesnakes can be found as far north as red wing./// you track your package... it says it was delivered... but there's