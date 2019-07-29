Speech to Text for Discussing paid family leave

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... an issue that impacts families across the nation á including in minnesota and iowa. according to the bureau of labor statistics á only 14 percent of employees get paid family leave. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how minnesota legislators are working to make paid family leave accessible to their constituents. she joins us live now á isabella? live katie and george... people in rochester elected leaders like senator dave senjem and representative duane sauke to help create policies that will better serve the public. i talked to one mother in the med city today who says leadership needs to do a better job of making the work/life balance easier for parents. xxx <nats > naomi schuster is a new mother to 14á montháold raelen. and says policy makers need to do a better job of helping busyá áworking mothers like herself. "obviously funding needs to come from somewhere but i do think the more funding that can be put into this in the beginning of a family's set up of maternal and paternal leave, the better outcome of employees you'll have in the long run." that means making sure dads also get paid family leave. "i think it's really important that fathers are able to help mothers and children in that process of starting family life, or continuing on to the next family member in life. fathers are a really important part in that and i don't think that should be overlooked as well." republican senator dave senjem says he is supportive of paid family and medical leave to make life easier for families like naomi's. senjem says á the key is finding a happy medium between what works for the parents and the employers. "is 3 months the right number, is 1 month the right number? is 2 months the right number? what is the right number? does it have to be 3 months because that does place a fairly strong burden on the employer." senjem says he also thinks naomi's suggestion of implementing paid leave for fathers is a policy that should be put into action sooner rather than later. "we are in the age of equality. we can't either i also just got off the phone with dfl representative duane sauke á he says he absolutely supports paid family and medical leave. but while it is generally easy to get people to agree á the challenge is finding the right funding balance for it to serve working families. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. oregon is poised to become the next state to offer paid family leave. right now only seven states and the district of columbia ensure paid family leave.///