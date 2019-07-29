Speech to Text for Motel to be renovated

one of the more infamous properties in mason city will be getting a makeover. a boardedáup motel along highway 122 just south of downtown has a new owner. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live with the story á nick? live this property has sat empty since 2016. since that time windows have been broken and trash has been gathering in the stairways, but now this dilapidated motel will start seeing guests once again.xxx the former 'american best inn and suites' has been sold to a developer, who plans on renovating the old motel into a new travelodge. longátime mason city resident tonia murl says she is happy to see something happen with the property. "i'm glad, there's been a lot of unwanted attention over there. it's kind of an eyesore for mason city. it's been a lot of just things i don't think should be in this neighborhood, period." she says that over the last few years, the old motel has gained a nasty reputation. "a lot of illegal substances, a lot of bad... just a bad look for mason city." city officials closed down the property three years ago because of health and safety violations and it has sat empty since. although there is evidence of a few squatters who might have temporarily checked in. orlando ramirez says he welcomes any new development in the river city. "i guess it's good progress you know, anything business wise in mason city, it's awesome to get other businesses back in town, the real estate company that listed the property has not revealed who bought the old motel, but they did say the sale price was 350á thousand dollars. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick á mason city officials say renovation on the motel will begin soon... but they did not give an exact date./// a string of mail thefts has