Navy Captain shares his stories

He spent nearly 30 years in the service.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Navy Captain shares his stories

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sharing the story of his service. and along with it á he shares what he's doing after retirement. captain bill hamblet spent nearly 30 years in the service working as an intelligence officer including during nineá eleven. now á he's the editor in chief of proceedings... a monthly naval journal. speaking at the mason city noon rotary club meeting á he was asked about relations with russia based on his time serving as a naval attache in moscow. "it's going to take a change of leadership in moscow. vladimir putin doesn't want anything to do with the united states and being friends and having nato on his doorstep, so it's going to require a change of leadership." hamblet also eagerly discussed the
