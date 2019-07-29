Speech to Text for Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two of training camp, another chance to hit the ground running. after a disappointing 2018 season that saw minnesota miss the playoffs, all eyes will be on the offense and coordinator kevin stefanski, who's interim tag was removed in the offseason. stefanski said this week is about bringing the team along slowly before preseason begins shortly. super: kevin stefanski (vikings offensive coordinator) "we're still as we talked about in the teaching and learning mode phase of training camp. once we get through those installs, then we'll start to get ready to play some football games here, but we'll be ready to adapt and pivot once we get our base installation done." super: vikings offense looks to improve in 2019, eagan, mn one key to the vikings success is running back dalvin cook, a dynamic player but has played in just 15 games in the past two seasons. stefanski had nothing but praise for the third year back. "for our offense dalvin cook is a leader he's out there out here working his tail off.. in the meeting rooms he's outstanding so certainly dalvin's definitely a leader and somebody we're lucky he have we're excited about what he's going to do." it's year two of the kirk cousins era in minneapolis. cousins threw for a career high 30 touchdowns last year, but had a losing record against teams over .500 to address that, the vikings drafted center garrett bradbury and tight end irv smith in the first two rounds. smith said he's learned from veterans like kyle rudolph, stefan diggs and adam thielen and hopes to model his game after them. super: irv smith jr, rookie tight end "i've learned a lot from them just the way they work and the way they carry themselves first off. and they've been pros a long time. just trying to implement my game off those guys and how they carry themselves is special and it shows on the field." super: vikings offense looks to improve in 2019, eagan, mn preseason begins shortly, with fans and players... itching to get out on the field. "i can't wait, live at the tco performance center, zach gillleland kimt