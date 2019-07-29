Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/29

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and a second pierce county in western wisconsin./// i'm joined now by stormteam three's chief meteorologist chris nelson for a look at our forecast. chris?/// smooth sailing ahead as the cold front moves east and hammers down high pressure into our area. highs will be a little below average, a more late august weather pattern than late july. dew points will be very dry, which will drive down the overnight lows into the low 50s. weak waves may move about in the upper levels of the atmosphere from time to time this week, however, rain and storms will be scarce. the next round of showers or storms may not move in until late friday, and that time period remains a slight chance for convection. temperatures will rise close to average or just above for the end of the week. tonight: partly cloudy lows: low 50s winds: nw 7á16 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: mid 70s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly