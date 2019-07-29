Clear

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

They are speaking with the Rochester City Council for a letter of support.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people and we've seen the success that we've had in the red wing area goodhue county and we hope to bring that here as well." the rochester city council will be voting at the next city council meeting on whether or not to send that letter of approval. in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. the tribe has already received a number of letters of support to pass along to congress from olmsted county, pine island, and oronoco, along with 8 others.
Mason City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Image

Man in custody after mail thefts.

Image

New location for Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Helping with School Supply costs

Image

City Survey Results

Image

Jeremiah Program Groundbreaking

Image

Pine Island House Fire

Image

Lyle House Fire

Image

One Discovery Square

Image

Devastating house fire in Mower County

Community Events