New location for Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

A new office location opens this week.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for New location for Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to see the building stand and for some work to get done, but i understand how insurance ebbs and flows and how all that works." after the collapse, the department of public health split their staff between the community health center and the county law enforcement we tried reaching out to the owners of mohawk square to find out what the plans are for the building, but we haven't heard back yet. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thank nick. public health services such as sátád testing and immunizations will still be offered at the community health center through this week. if you have any questions about an appointment, you can contact them. just look for this story at kimt dot com and we'll have a link to their website.
