Helping with School Supply costs

if you're a kid you're more than likely not counting down the days until summer vacation is over... some of you parents.. might be! either way á back to school á means you'll probably need new supplies á clothes á and backpacks. it could quickly drain your wallet... the national retail federation says spending on supples is set to reach an allátime high this year. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is seeing what local organizations á and one school district are doing á to ease that cost. on the scene the school year will be here before you know it, and that means you'll be heading to the store to get these supplies. but some parents may not have the money to do so. fortunately, there are some organizations that want to take the burden off of parents and students. 700 dollars. that's the average amount the national retail federation is predicting a family with students in public schools will spend on supplies. "in the past, we've spent 65 dollars. because some of that stuff is expensive, especially with her." teresa hartman's daugther is going into her sophomore year at mason city high. she's covered on some supplies. "she's got like 5 of em right now, so i'm good on notebooks. she's good on a backpack, although i do want one." melissa sivels with the salvation army sees many families come through each year getting supplies. nearly 500 full backpacks were handed out last year. "those supplies á they seem to go up every year and if you have 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 kids at home, that adds up quickly." hampton dumont schools are also helping with a "drive" of their own. they're covering all basic school supplies for all students á preschool through senior year. sivels hopes to see more districts hop on the idea. "i would love to see something like that happen. and it might have to be a thing where there are sponsorships going on or people coming together to fundraise for that. that would be a great thing to the salvation army of mason city will be holding a stuff the bus drive this saturday at walmart to gather supplies for distribution on august 15th at the community center on village green drive.///