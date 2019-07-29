Clear

City Survey Results

We're finding out where Rochester residents think there's room for improvement

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for City Survey Results

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

performing your civic duty as a resident isn't always easy. the city of rochester is making it simpler through an online platform. for the last five months the city surveys residents on what rochester needs to improve on. and, the results are in! káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester with what residents have to say. xxx overall it's good... residents were asked questions like their satisfaction with city government, police and fire department. but it's the areas where the city isn't doing as wellááá rochester hopes to address. vo:it's a way for the city of rochester to better connect with its residents... through your phone or computer. the city is urging more people to sign up for polco and give their feedback. they have a goal to have 15áhundred and continue the online service./// still
