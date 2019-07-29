Clear

Jeremiah Program Groundbreaking

The Jeremiah program broke ground on their new multi-million dollar facility.Organizers are hoping by next summer dozens of apartments will help 40 families in need. .

cross it's a project in rochster that's helping to pull single mothers out of poverty and into prosperity. the jeremiah program broke ground on their new multiámillion dollar facility. organizers are hoping by next summer... dozens of apartments will help 40á families in need. julia kaloumenos (kaálueámaános) is a recent graduate of the program. she's excited for the doors to be open to help single mothers like herself. you have to work and go to school and it's extremely hard.so this program is literally saving my life. the new building is scheduled for completion
