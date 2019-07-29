Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pine Island House Fire

A Pine Island home is damaged after a fire. Firefighters believe it started in the garage. The homeowner says the cause of the fire was the battery charger of a kid's toy.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 5:02 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Pine Island House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of rural pine island á where a home is damaged after a fire. let's take a look at the scene on 110th avenue northwest. firefighters were called just after one o'clock. they believe the blaze started in the garage. but it could have been a lot worse. the homeowners run a dog kennel right next door. fortnuately they were able to get all the animals out when the fire "i'm disappointed, obviously upset but i'm happy that the business is safe, it was isolated to our house. all of us our safe, our animals are safe." the homeowner says the cause of the fire appears to be the battery
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jeremiah Program Groundbreaking

Image

Pine Island House Fire

Image

Lyle House Fire

Image

One Discovery Square

Image

Devastating house fire in Mower County

Image

My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home

Image

Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Community Events