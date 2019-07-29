Speech to Text for Lyle House Fire

fire that happened in their home. kimt news three's maleeha kamal has been on the scene all day. live she joins us there now live with the very latest á maleeha?xxx amy á its a sad story. i've spoke with several family memembers and they're devestated but in good spirits. here's what we know. the fire broke out a little before 9. in this case á luckily one of the homeowners was here and quickly able to alert the fire department before the fire spread to the entire house. the fire department is a block away áso they were able to put the blaze out in just about ten minutes. here's what the home owners had to say. xxx dennis groesbeck is celebrating his 59th birthday today. instead of blowing out candles he was helping put out a fire that started in his own home. dennis didnt want to go on camera. nats: of police chief saying it's a hard time for this family. but his wife theresa spoke with me instead. she says she and her dog where home when the blaze broke out. in fact á it was her dog that let her know something was wrong. "i tried to call her but i could't hear on the phone so i finally hung up and i went to see and the door was bright red and flames coming in and i ran out and call 911 and got my dog with me." cg: dan frank/ chief lyle fire department dan frank: "flames were all the way to the second story. uh when we first arrived flames were on the first south side of the house." fire fighters were able to put the flames out within minutes. "quick response only a couple blocks from the fire station. another five minutes and the entire roof would have been on fire." theresa and dennis are thankful for the efforts but devestated to see their dream home go up in smoke. the home was passed down to them and they remodeled in 1997.and in those 22 years they raised their daughters and grandaughter s. "it's been our family home for a long time all four girls graduated from lyle and grandchildren and its been a place to come too." theresa says the hardest part is losing their memories. "it's devestating knowning that all the the couple have a camper and i was told they will be camping in it at least for tonight. reporting live in lyle maleeha kamal kimt news three./// the cause of the fire is unknown. the state fire marshall has been called in to help with the investigation.///