Speech to Text for One Discovery Square

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four á we're learning more about a major announcement from mayo clinic. at the center of it á one discovery square á which you see right here. it's no secret that mayo is a global leader when it comes to the latest advancements in medicine. and now á they're teaming up with boston scientifc corp to launch a new effort to accelerate the development of new medical technology and new minimally invasive treatments for many different health conditions. i was at one discovery square today á learning more about this new venture.xxx nats: 1, 2, 3 the ribbon is cut á and the crowd applauds the start of a new venture by mayo clinic and boston scientific corp. "the accelerator, known, as motion medical, will have it's research facilities right here, at one discovery square. "the most talented physicians in the world here, the research capabilities here, combined with our engineering and the labs that will be established here, leveraged with our global capabilities, i think it's going to me a magical place to drive new innovation." so what does this mean for patients? mayo clinic's president and cáeáo gives an example from several years ago á when cardiologists ran into a problem replacing heart valves. a process that takes time á which many patients don't have. so physicians drew up a device to solve the problem á the device was printed with a 3ád printer. "it was a great step forward á but it would not have gone much further if it weren't for boston scientific." the two companies hope this is the start of more lifeásaving innovations á that they couldn't do alone. "solve challenging medical problems more quickly by thinking bigger, thinking boldly, and doing that together."/// motion medical á which again á will be located in one discovery square á is expected to open in the fall. and this isn't the first time mayo clinic and boston scientific ave partnered. they've been collaborating for nearly a decade to develop new devices and technologies. so far á they've filed eight patent applications