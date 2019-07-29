Clear

Devastating house fire in Mower County

Here's the latest on a house fire Monday in Lyle.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:27 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:27 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

an investigation is underway in mower county following a devastating morning house fire. thanks for watching midday áá i'm arielle harrison. right away let's go live to kimt news 3's maleeha kamal. maleeha you've been on scene for several hours now. do we know what started it?/// breaking arielle unfortunately no but that's what investigators are on scene right now trying to figure out. lets take a moment to take a look at this scene... the fire started in the south part of the house. i was told the attic got the most damage. this is a look at the scene from earlier this morning. to give you a better idea where this is... we're right across from the city park and block away from the fire department. a call came in reporting it just before 9 this morning. again you can see that right side of the home is significantly damaged... a woman inside the home told kimt she was there with her dog when a fire began. i'm going to stay here and follow this story today. i was actually able to talk to the homeowner. coming up on kimt news 3's first at four i'll share what they had to say to me. reporting live maleeha
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
