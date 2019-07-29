Speech to Text for 728 SEVEN DAY DESK

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are usually territorial and go after ducks, but this mallard is thriving with its new adopted parents... even picking up loon like behaviors! one professor with the loon project says it's something we could all use a little more of.xxx "so many of us have trouble accepting others that are unlike ourselves. look at loons. they're able, they're accepting another species, and raising it, protecting it as their own. and so its a touching and beautiful, beautiful heartwarming sight." zach, i feel like we have adopted sean into our kimt news 3 family like the loons adopted this tonight: storms ending, partly cloudy lows: low 60s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: multiple afternoon thunderstorm s highs: mid 70s winds: wnw 10á 15 mph tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight thanks so much for making us your choice in local news, we hope to see you back here at 10. have a great week!