Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home
Thinking of buying a home? Here are some tips that can help.
Posted: Jul 29, 2019 8:03 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
70°
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
70°
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
70°
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
69°
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with severe lung damage due to vaping, doctors suspect
Iowa child care provider's license suspended after baby's death
New life for downtown Mason City hotel
Search resumes for boy feared drowned in southern Minnesota
Police say shooting that injured NE Iowa woman was accidental
Mason City man pleads not guilty to struggling with police
19-year-old woman hit, killed by truck in central Iowa
StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible Sunday
New laws to take effect Thursday in Minnesota
Clear Lake daycare providers charged with child endangerment
Latest Video
My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home
Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.
Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday
StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead
Fire in NW Rochester
Celebrating Life
Music community coming together for one of its own
Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding
North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle
Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather
Community Events