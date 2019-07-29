Speech to Text for Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

bike rider á you might notice one cerro gordo county trail growing. next month á cerro gordo county conservation will add a chip surface to two more miles of the prairie land trail that runs between mason city to the county line at meservey. the new trail will run from 190th street to 170th street. crews will also be repairing two railroad bridges with an added safety railing. brett bates lives right along the trail and uses it often. he says he's not the only one anxious to see the project move "quite a few that go through there. for this little town and that it's all not yet completed, there's quite a few." cerro gordo county conservation plans to develop additional sections of the 21 mile trail as soon as funding becomes avaiable.///