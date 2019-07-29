Clear

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

with those who another change is one the way as the cold front responsible for bringing us showers and storms on sunday continues to move out east. what's left? high pressure! high pressure continues to build as i type which will, in turn, force cooler and drier air in from the north. once again, the work week will begin on a very pleasant note with temperatures topping off in the middle 70s (below the norm) and lows falling into the lower 50s (also below the norm). some clouds will be sticking around this monday with mostly sunny skies dominant through the rest of the week. temps will, once again, slowly be on the upward trend through the week with lower 80s and a small rain chance returning for saturday. any threat for severe weather looks to remain low. today: partly sunny/breezy highs: mid 70s winds: wnw 5á 15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: low 50s winds: nw 5á15 mph
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Community Events