Fire in NW Rochester

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating what started the fire.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

are looking for a new place to call home after a fire broke out in rochester resulting in 180 thousand dollars worth of damage. here's a look at the home on oxford lane northwest. rochester firefighters got a call around noon today and arrived to find fire and smoke visible from both levels of the house. four people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene... and two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. an investigation as to what started the fire is underway.xxx
