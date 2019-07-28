Speech to Text for Celebrating Life

waiting for a lifesaving transplant... so finally getting that organ donation is a gift worth celebrating. and that's exactly what hundreds of people did today in rochester, at mayo clinic's transplant family picnic. kimt news three's annalisa pardo stopped by the annual event and has our story. hundreds of people are at soldiers field park to celebrate life, and the people who gave them a second chance. through the balloon arch... with food and games, people are celebrating realálife superheros... oran donors, and organ recepients. gary engler is from blue earth, but is in rochester for the picnic. just about a year ago he was in the medá city..but for a much different reason. i had "nash disease" and they said that it would probably be a year, two years, until i got a liver. which for his daughter megan, meant, she needed to help. just wanted to help him out. he gave me life, so i wanted to give it back. they called me and said i'd be a match and my liver would work, and then i told dad then right away. the news... giving gary mixed emotions. i was excited but also scared for her because it's a big deal for her to go through something like this. they describe the experience as having a lot of "ups and downs" but ultimately making gary healthy... and the fatherá daughter duo, a little bit closer. the two..spending the day sharing their happy ending, and hearing others'. just how lucky everybody all is to get a second chance at life too, everybody looks so good, and you just get to share your stories and see how good everybody's doing. it's a gift so meaningful to gary, he's making sure it's one he can give someday. i had my license renewed not too long ago, in june of this year, i never had a donor deal on it, and i finally put it on. you checked the box? if there's something ithat i have when i pass away that someone else can get... for more information on organ donations, head to our website kimt.com and look for this story under local news. we'll