Clear

Celebrating Life

Celebrating a second chance at life and the people who made it possible

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

Speech to Text for Celebrating Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waiting for a lifesaving transplant... so finally getting that organ donation is a gift worth celebrating. and that's exactly what hundreds of people did today in rochester, at mayo clinic's transplant family picnic. kimt news three's annalisa pardo stopped by the annual event and has our story. hundreds of people are at soldiers field park to celebrate life, and the people who gave them a second chance. through the balloon arch... with food and games, people are celebrating realálife superheros... oran donors, and organ recepients. gary engler is from blue earth, but is in rochester for the picnic. just about a year ago he was in the medá city..but for a much different reason. i had "nash disease" and they said that it would probably be a year, two years, until i got a liver. which for his daughter megan, meant, she needed to help. just wanted to help him out. he gave me life, so i wanted to give it back. they called me and said i'd be a match and my liver would work, and then i told dad then right away. the news... giving gary mixed emotions. i was excited but also scared for her because it's a big deal for her to go through something like this. they describe the experience as having a lot of "ups and downs" but ultimately making gary healthy... and the fatherá daughter duo, a little bit closer. the two..spending the day sharing their happy ending, and hearing others'. just how lucky everybody all is to get a second chance at life too, everybody looks so good, and you just get to share your stories and see how good everybody's doing. it's a gift so meaningful to gary, he's making sure it's one he can give someday. i had my license renewed not too long ago, in june of this year, i never had a donor deal on it, and i finally put it on. you checked the box? if there's something ithat i have when i pass away that someone else can get... for more information on organ donations, head to our website kimt.com and look for this story under local news. we'll
Mason City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Image

Celebrating Life

Image

Music community coming together for one of its own

Image

Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Image

Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Community Events