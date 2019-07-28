Clear

Music community coming together for one of its own

After severe flooding, the music community is coming together to get one man's business back up and running.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

we continue to follow a story we first brought you earlier this month. brandon evans fixes instruments for a living... and lost his entire business to flooding in early july. this is what his house looked like when water seeped in, ruining all of his equipment. fast forward to today á and the music community is putting on a benefit concert... with musicians performing and local businesses donating items for an auction... all to help evans get back on his feet. evans says he's grateful for all the help and is hopeful he'll get to reá open his business soon... but with severe weather in today's forecast, he's bracing for another hard hit. xxx obviously, it's kind of in the back of our mind now, that it could happen again. so in rebuilding the shop, we're trying to keep that in mind and trying to be ready for it if something happens again, so that way, it's not so damaging. if severe weather doesn't hit evans again, he's expecting to open up part of his business by next week. butáhe still needs more time and money before he can
