Speech to Text for Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

after devastating flooding swept through a mason city neighborhood last summer, it's residents are asking the city for a solution. and their voices have been heard. on tuesday, the city will unveil their plans to tackle the issue. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with residents about what they're hoping to see done.xxx in june of last year á mason city underwent some severe flooding. this pond on plymouth road on the northeast side of town was not immune from that. in fact á water got out of its banks átracked into peoples backyards á and even into some homes. now this week á the city of mason city will be updating residents on what theyre doing to solve the problem. look at these pictures from last june. the plymouth road area had feet of water sitting in backyards. for the o'donnells... their basement was completely flooded... and reached onto the ground floor. today á the family has rebuilt á though there is still more work to be done. since last year á bob and stephanie have spent a lot of time á and money á on renovations. "all the siding is new, the insulation, the windows, doors, cabinetry, it's basically a new house. the stick structure is the only thing left." so far this year á there have been a few occasions where water began to rise... though fortunately not to last year's levels. but they don't want to have to worry anymore á and that's why they've been working with their neighbors to send the city a message. "once it hits kostka, i'm talking to aaron burnett. then he responds, we'll get it pumped before you get the water in your basement. if i've got water sitting in my yard, it's in my basement. i can't keep it out." up the road from the o'donnells á todd godfrey's backyard received about 3 feet of water during the height of the flooding á getting up to almost the top of his pool. from day one á he started getting a plan together with neighbors to send to city leaders á and the city is on their side. "when we've needed them to bring a pump out, and if we saw the pumps rising which has happened over the last year at different times, they were able to come up with some temporary solutions to the problem by bringing pumps out and pumping water into the west pond and into the golf course last summer." and if it floods like last year again á the o'donnell's won't rebuild. "if it happens again, i'll bulldoze it in. i just can't do it again." "we know this takes time, it can't be a solution found overnight, but they've been really really good being proactive and staying in touch with us and really being responsive to our needs." the meeting will be at 5 pám tuesday at mason city city hall./// we continue to follow a story we first tuesday at mason city city hall.///