Clear

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Hear about his message here.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 7:27 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 7:27 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a north iowa pastor and psalmist is sharing his story of how faith, helped him with his health. reverend pete gardner of belmond is the author of the book, "the ask principle." it's an old bible study that he found when he was recovering from cancer... which he added to an online blog before publishing it in book form last fall. while he underwent treatment, gardner says it's his faith helped him recover á and points to a specific bible verse.xxx "it says trust in the lord with all your heart, lead on not to your own understanding. in all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths. when we found out we had cancer, we weren't worried because we trusted god. and we knew that he could bring us through the battle. so we didn't try to understand what was going on. we really didn't. we just trusted god." reverend gardner shared his story at a book signing in mason city today.
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Image

Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Image

Outbreak in food related illnesses

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Community Events