North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

a north iowa pastor and psalmist is sharing his story of how faith, helped him with his health. reverend pete gardner of belmond is the author of the book, "the ask principle." it's an old bible study that he found when he was recovering from cancer... which he added to an online blog before publishing it in book form last fall. while he underwent treatment, gardner says it's his faith helped him recover á and points to a specific bible verse.xxx "it says trust in the lord with all your heart, lead on not to your own understanding. in all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths. when we found out we had cancer, we weren't worried because we trusted god. and we knew that he could bring us through the battle. so we didn't try to understand what was going on. we really didn't. we just trusted god." reverend gardner shared his story at a book signing in mason city today.