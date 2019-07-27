Speech to Text for Weather 10 7/27

wx a cold front draped over iowa could fire off some small short lived storms just south of mason city this afternoon. any storms that develop have a small chance of turning severe, but even those will be short lived. tomorrow the whole area is under a marginal risk of severe weather. a disturbance from wyoming will move into central minnesota and throw multiple rounds of storms (probably two rounds) at the whole viewing area tomorrow afternoon. there is a threat of winds gusting to 60mph, hail, and flash flooding. a pattern change brings a cool down on monday, with overnight lows reaching the 50's. tonight: chance of storms (for iowa counties), partly cloudy lows: mid 60s winds: sw 5á10 mph tomorrow: multiple afternoon thunderstorm s highs: mid 80s winds: s 10á15 mph tomorrow night: partly