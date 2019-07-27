Clear

Weather 10 7/27

Sean kills it get

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Speech to Text for Weather 10 7/27

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sean macaday is here with us with the full forecast. adálib toss... wx a cold front draped over iowa could fire off some small short lived storms just south of mason city this afternoon. any storms that develop have a small chance of turning severe, but even those will be short lived. tomorrow the whole area is under a marginal risk of severe weather. a disturbance from wyoming will move into central minnesota and throw multiple rounds of storms (probably two rounds) at the whole viewing area tomorrow afternoon. there is a threat of winds gusting to 60mph, hail, and flash flooding. a pattern change brings a cool down on monday, with overnight lows reaching the 50's. tonight: chance of storms (for iowa counties), partly cloudy lows: mid 60s winds: sw 5á10 mph tomorrow: multiple afternoon thunderstorm s highs: mid 80s winds: s 10á15 mph tomorrow night: partly thanks sean./// how olive oil can help
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 10 7/27

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Image

Outbreak in food related illnesses

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Community Events