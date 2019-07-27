Speech to Text for Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thrilling fans of all ages. racers started their engines for some autocross at the grandstand, more than 150 vehicles were involved in these races. from compact cars to sáuávás drvers hoped to be the first one to cross the checked flag. as you can tell things can get tight around the turns and get a little messy... you weren't walking away with out a little dirt on your windshield. everyone was gearing for that five hundred dollar prize and hopefully you didn't end up like this person. don't worry, they were able to resucitate the car.. impact motorsports promotions owner steve heitman said that no matter the prize, the drivers would "these guys they're all driving for 500 bucks, dollars to win and you would think they're driving for 500,000 they just, it's definitely the bragging rights and they definitely