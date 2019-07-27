Clear

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

It's all about that $500 prize

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thrilling fans of all ages. racers started their engines for some autocross at the grandstand, more than 150 vehicles were involved in these races. from compact cars to sáuávás drvers hoped to be the first one to cross the checked flag. as you can tell things can get tight around the turns and get a little messy... you weren't walking away with out a little dirt on your windshield. everyone was gearing for that five hundred dollar prize and hopefully you didn't end up like this person. don't worry, they were able to resucitate the car.. impact motorsports promotions owner steve heitman said that no matter the prize, the drivers would "these guys they're all driving for 500 bucks, dollars to win and you would think they're driving for 500,000 they just, it's definitely the bragging rights and they definitely
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 10 7/27

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Image

Outbreak in food related illnesses

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Community Events