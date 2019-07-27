Speech to Text for Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season is underway... and some, like the annual hancock county district fair... may be seeing an (uptick in attendance. kimt news three's alex jirgens was at the fairgrounds in britt today and tells us why more people are making their way out to it. /// a good old fashioned fair where memories are made. that's the official slogan of the 2019 hancock county district fair in britt. i'm asking fairgoers why they chose to come to the fair. nat of crowds a perfect iowa saturday in the summer spent right here at the fair. vickie wade and her husband have been almost every night this week. "i like the horse show, the hot diggity dog show." walking around the fairgrounds á she's sees more people this year than in the past á and has a theory why. "more people are interested in seeing the different things, the animal shows, different shows they put on." michael johnson is on the fair board. he grew up going to the fair á and has also noticed more people are starting to show up over the past few years á namely due to the rise of more family oriented activities. "we bring in more attractions, more free stage acts for the kids to walk around and watch. obviously if the kids are here, the parents are here, and the grandparents. attendance has really been up especially the past few years." he also credits the weather being just right. "the attendance thing is about 90 percent weather related. so if its nice out like it has been this whole week, we'll have a lot of