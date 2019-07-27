Speech to Text for City of Fountain turns 150

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the town of fountain, which is just 30 miles south of rochester is turning 150 years old this year. kimt news 3's isabella basco went to the big celebration for the small town and now joins us in studio. that's right annalisa. turning 150 years old is a special occasion to celebrate á worthy of a big parade and i saw firstáhand the key to this town's longevity: its tightáknit community. <nats > riding along with a parade float at the 150th birthday celebration of fountain... it's a scene worthy of wholesome american smallátown life: a vintage car show... neighbors perched outside of their homes... and flags draped everywhere. now we have so cool music going on behind us. and the quaint charm, that you don't always find in big cities, is why residents say they stay in this town of just over 400 people. "i was welcomed immediately with open arms. as soon as i moved to town, everybody knew exactly who i was. they asked me to join the fire department as soon as i was here. everybody was super nice." "not leaving because of family and friends. you don't find that in your bigger cities. family and friends, everybody looks out for everybody." like any place, big or small,... fountain sees its shares of ups and downs. "you go through tough times, we've lost some small businesses but we've also gained some small businesses. it's a big shuffling board, everybody just goes with the flow." fountain native darrin cambern also knows has a few stories. "i know some tales but we can't tell them tomorrow there will also be a church service in