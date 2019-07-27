Clear
Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:18 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

nausea, muscle aches, and backátoáschool season is just around the corner... and buying all the school supplies can add up. families are expected to spend almost 700 dollars on school supplies per student this year... according to the national retail federation. today families in southeastern minnesota are getting a little extra help. for the second year in a row... verizon wireless world locations handed out backpacks filled with school supplies for elementary through twelfth graders. the one rule? all kids had to be there to get their free backpacks. the need so great... the albert lea location ran out! in owatonna... we met one incoming fifth grader who tells kimt why new supplies is "cause you might do different stuff than what you did for school last year." those backpacks in albert lea actually
