Outbreak in food related illnesses

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Outbreak in food related illnesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

authorities are saying the rochester restaurant "city market" is (not to blame for an outbreak of foodárelated illnesses. the minnesota department of health says there are 26 confirmed cases of cyclospora from the downtown restaurant... and that's in addition to 9 more cases from restaurants in duluth and hermantown. authorities want everyone to know the outbreaks are (not because of anything the restaurants or employees are doing, but are likely because of contaminated basil brought to the restaurants. the fádáa is recommending fresh imported basil (not be sold or served. and according to mayo clinic á this sickness can develop 2 to 11 days after eating contaminated food. the symptoms include stomach
