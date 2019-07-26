Speech to Text for Food shelf seeks new steward

an area food shelf is looking for help to keep their doors open. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to oronoco where the search is on for a food shelf steward.xxx reporter: here in oronoco it's a small community but being here you can quickly sense that everyone cares for each other. and here at the church is a food show where people in need can grab items they need to eat. but they're running into a problem. they're looking for someone to take over vo:inside the prebysterian church of oronoco residents look out for one another. sot: it does provide a sense of family, we've got probably a pool of 40 volunteers that help us staff it and stock it two to three times a month. vo:rachel stanton is talking about the community food shelf she and her husband run in the church basement. nat: we have a lot of fun. vo:they help those in need... from young families to senior citizens. sot: we would provide coffee and cookies and donuts and things and there was a lot of socialization they would get together and know each other and it became just a lot more fun for them and for us. vo:but they're at a crossroads. they're looking for someone to the run the dayátoáday operations of the food shelf. if they can't find that help, they're considering closing the doors to the pantry. sot: it just requires somebody to be on top of things and check things it's a constant responsibility. vo:they're not calling it quits. rachel and kim want to pass the tourch to the next person looking to help those in need. sot: when we're done coordinating we'll still be volunteering because we enjoy it and it's a lot more enjoyable to be a volunteer than a coordinator. vo:they set a countdown till next spring... hoping they'll find devoted souls willing they also want to expand the food shelf from the church's basement to a larger location./// a man fell