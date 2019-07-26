Speech to Text for Training to save lives

they are the people that work hard every day to rescue us from danger and sometimes ourselves: firefighters. to stay sharp, they go through frequent refresher courses. today á firefighters in rochester gave kimt news 3's isabella basco a close look at that training. she joins us live now á isabella?xxx katie and george... today... the rochester fire department got together to train on large volumes of water á using ground monitors and aerial devices on ladder trucks. and i got an inside look at how it all gets done.xxx <nats > "it's good to get out here and keep up with our skills, make sure we're actually handsáon with the different equipment." <nats > what's new about this year's training? "we have a newer ladder truck this year, so we're making sure we're working through our firefighters that haven't had the opportunity to work with this new piece of equipment." here's an example of what they would do in a dangerous situation. the scenario... a fire on the first floor of a strip mall. upon arrival... fire crews get the ladder situated... and then aim the nozzle up to the fire. (nat) thinking on their feet is essential for these everyday heroes. "this is gonna be a decision that's made very quickly. we need to deploy it rapidly to make sure we are doing the best we can to get the fire out." firefighters taking the time to get better at doing the superhuman tasks they're assigned to do on the daily... "it's a responsibility we have to do the best that we can for the citizens in rochester. so being out this training took place at the regional public safety center. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the rochester fire department does this kind of training every year. /// today must have