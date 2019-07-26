Speech to Text for Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

park.xxx there are certain that are expected in life, death, taxes and the newman knights baseball team making the state tournament. their 12th appearance in a row, it's hard to bet against the knights at this point. super: newman catholic vs pekin, des moines, ia another trip to principal park for newman catholic as they face the peekin panthers. senior evan paulus had his swing and miss stuff working today. he finished with not one, or two, but 11 strikeouts. knights would jump on the board early, kyle armour ropes a double down the left field line to score a run as newman takes the lead. it would be a six spot in the third for the knights jumpstarted by paulus. the senior lines a base hit to left field. newman leads it 7á0 after three, but pekin would not go away, in the seventh they have the bases loaded down 8á 4. keenan winn takes a first pitch curveball to deep center field, over the head of george schmidt, three runs will score its an 8á7 game with they tying runner on base. super: 1a quarterfinals, pekin 7 newman 8. but josh fitzgerald would strikeout tugg hill to end it as the knights survive 8á7. super: alex bohl (newman head coach) "wow that was a.. that was a great game to open up obviously you know they made a heck of a run there you know with two outs in the seventh and we were able to hold on. it's a survive and advance mentality that you've gotta have in the state tournament we were fortunate enough to come away with the victory." super: evan paulus (newman pitcher) "we've played here so much that anything can happen so we just got to keep battling and even if it's a one run ball game in the last inning we're confident that we come out with a win." newman will advance to