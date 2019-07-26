Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. a typical july weather pattern as intervals are clouds are possible and sunshine lasting into the start of the weekend. we will have to watch how the convection fires up tonight as parts of the region may see storms after midnight tonight. a few storms may turn strong, however, widespread severe weather is not expected. the cold front, which is our main weather maker, drives toward the area saturday and saturday night. any storms will stay put from developing until saturday night and sunday. so, saturday looks nice with highs in the 80s to even near 90. sunday may produce a few stronger storms with gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. return to cooler weather for next week as highs go back to seasonal temps. tonight: chance of storms, partly cloudy lows: upper 60s winds: sw 5á15 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny, slight chance highs: mid and upper 80s winds: sw 5á10