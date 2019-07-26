Speech to Text for Olmsted County Free Fair Trivia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

free fair. i'm george mallet. and i'm katie lange./// anchor prompt á favorite fun fact how much do (you know about the olmsted county free fair? kimt news 3's annalise johnson is quizzing fairá goers á inlcuding kimt news 3's raquel hellman á about the fair's history. katie á george the olmsted county free fair celebrated its 150th anniversary almost 10 years ago. i'm a fair history expert because i skimmed this book this morning... 150 years of fair memories. do you think you could answer some trivia questions? take a look. what year was the first olmsted county fair i don't have a clue. 2000 maybe it's been like 50 years right 1850. 1860. what was some of the most popular fruits displayed at the fair in the 1860s and 1870s? apples. kind of early for apples. apples. yep. yay minnesota apples. what famous rochester resident won the first auto race at the olmsted county fair. one of the mayo brothers? mayo person. the chauffer of dr. charles mayo. what childrens event did william mayo win second place in? do you know who william mayo is? is he like one of the mayo brothers? horseshoes. running. that's right. 1885 there was a baby show. what town was the winning baby from? in southeastern minnesota but it's not in olmsted county. spring valley. dover. st charles. chatfield. stewartville. albert lea. austin. winona. yep. in 1906 which one of these cattle breeds was not at the fair. shorthorn jersey guernsey aberdeen angus holstein. aberdeen. any guesses? jersey. guernsey. shorthorn. guernsey. shorthorns were there. well i'll be darned i wouldn't have known that. the man who answered my final question at the end of that video has been attending this fair for the last 45 or so years. he showed cattle here as a boy. his grandkids volunteered him to play my trivia game. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thanks annalise. some of those questions were making me sweat.