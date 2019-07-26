Speech to Text for Injured Bald Eagle

a baby bald eagle is fighting for its life tonight after being found on the road yesterday with injuried legs. the baby bird was taken to the jay c. hormel nature center. sydney weisinger is a bird lover and helped care for the bird. she says the mortality rate for birds that are injured birds can be high. the center wanted to make sure that the bird had a fighting chance.so they but in a safety box were it we know where his nest is. we saw mom or daddy eagle sitting in a tree so we do know where he came from so if he is able to be reintroduced into the wild they most likely go and drop him in the nest. they believe the bird is somewhere between a couple of months to a year old. weisinger says she doesn't know the exact extent of the birds injuries á the bird is now at the raptor center in the twin cities