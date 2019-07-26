Clear

Can the area support more hotels?

With two projects coming, will the area support both?

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

with two hotel and convention centers planned for cerro gordo county á can the area support them? kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out.xxx on the scene across the highway from me here in clear lake is the planned hotel and conference center. but about 10 miles down the road from me á a new hotel and convention center is being planned in mason city in front of southbridge mall. can the area handle 2 new a baby bald eagle is director of tourism libbey hohn (hahn) says the area can support the two projects á there are many requests for proposals that the city can't bid on because of the lack of facilities á or are already booked á and she sees a growth pattern.///
Community Events