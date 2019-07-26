Clear

Water Rescue Training

MCFD is getting ready to respond to peril on the water

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

we count on them in emergencies from blazes in our home to medical situations... and their lifeá saving skills aren't just needed on (land. kimt news three's alex jirgens is finding out how mason city crews prepare for peril on the water. xxx the winnebago river in mason city may look calm and peaceful when it's not flooded or moving quickly á but even at normal levels á it can still pose a danger. that's why crews from mason city fire department are learning about water rescue techniques. nat of whistle they're practicing via throw rope á by boat á and by highline rope. it's water rescue training with the mason city fire department. dustin pillard has been in fire rescue for about 25 years á 9 of which as a lieutenant with mason city. for firefighters who've gone through the training before á it's a good refresher... and for others it's their first time learning these lifeá saving skills. pillard says 2 new firefighters training today have a leg up because of their prior experience. "both are avid fishermen, they know the water they know boats, so they're ahead of the curve on some of this stuff. they don't use the ropes as much, but if we have something more complicated, they're familiar with bodies of water, and they're familiar with boats, so that goes a long way." when it comes to a water rescue á pillard says that developing multiple plans is key.///
