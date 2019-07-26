Speech to Text for Delicious Fair Foods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back to the olmsted county free fair in rochester. aside from the animals á it probably ranks at the top of the list for fairgoers... that's right á we're talking about fair food. george and i á were able to eat our way around the fair tuesday afternoon... and i'll be the first to tell you á there are some great local eateries out here with food trucks. "donuts" "cotton candy" all foods worthy of a cheat day á for those of you at home dieting... "it's kind of corn dogs because they can get real big and you don't know how big they can get. you can put like whatever you want on it." "probably mini donuts. donuts. why> they're really sweet and they taste really good." what about you sam? euros. i've just like them i guess, i've always had them." my favorite? delicious á gooey á cheesy lumps of wisconsin goodness. "we have the freshest cheese. we run to wisconsin at least twice a week to get fresh cheese." "the hanson girls are known for their cheese curds. they tell me they use a secret batter and won't tell anyone what the ingredients are so i decided to give them a go. they're light á have a flaky outside. they're pretty good." as the name depicts á it's a family operation. "my dad actually started it in 95 and then my oldest sister in 98 and ever since then he thought this is a good way for my girls to pay for college." another southeastern minnesota business embracing the food truck life... 2 brothers barbeque. "make our homemade mac n cheese brisket and pork. we make it 3 different ways with tacos, on top of the mac and cheese and then sandwiches. real easy and simple food." a common reaction... the best part ... if you come out to enjoy a sweet treat at the fair á you can use a ballot and rank your favorite fair food. through sunday á you can vote at the rácáv rochester booth in commercial building 35. the results will be